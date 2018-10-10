Spend $75,000 for a night in the most expensive hotel suite in the United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- If you want a night luxury in the most expensive hotel suite in the United States you'll need about $75,000 to spare.

The most expensive suite in Mark Hotel in New York's upper east side costs $75,000 a night.

The suite is 10,000 square feet and is located on both the 16th and 17th floors of the building.

It boasts five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and two wet bars.

The living room has 26-foot ceilings and is large enough to be converted into a grand ballroom, if you need one.

And if that's not enough opulence for you, there's also a 2,500 square foot rooftop terrace with a view of central park.