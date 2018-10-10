Show Info: October 10, 2018
David’s Black Bean Soup
David kicked off the show with a great fall recipe. He demonstrated how simple it is to make Black Bean Soup in the Instant Pot. Click here for the recipe.
Fall fun on the farm!
There’s a place out in Lorain county that has everything you need for a perfect fall experience. Apple picking, hay rides, corn pit, pumpkins and more! Hillcrest Orchards is located in Amherst. Click here to watch the story. www.hillcrestfunfarm.com
Cheese & Wine Fest
Mark your calendar for Thursday, October 18th! That’s the date of the Cheese & Wine Fest on the East Bank of the Flats. Cheese sampling, wine sampling, souvenir glass and more! For tickets visit www.tastecle.com
Customized Fall Décor
In the market for fall décor? Head to Naturally Country in Norwalk. The shop offers all sorts of home décor and specializes in custom silk floral arrangements and wreaths. Click here to watch the story. www.naturallycountry.com
Medina Restaurant Week
As if you needed another reason to visit Medina – we’re in the middle of restaurant week! The promotion runs through October 20th at 17 participating Medina Restaurants, including Twiisted Burgers and Sushi www.MainStreetMedina.com/DineMedina
Fall in love with nature
If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the fall season, why not get out and explore nature? The Geauga Park District is the perfect place to start. There are 70 acres of trails waiting to be explored! Click here to watch the story. www.geaugaparkdistrict.org
The boss of cheesesteaks
They’ve been dubbed the best cheesesteaks west of Philly. Natalie stopped by the Glenville location of Capo Steaks to see what the buzz is all about. www.facebook.com/CapoSteaks
Mortgages for Men
The dream of owning your own home can become a reality and it’s all thanks to a free workshop happening next Saturday, October 20th. It starts at 9a.m. at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University. www.dollar.bank