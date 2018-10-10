× Show Info: October 10, 2018

David’s Black Bean Soup

David kicked off the show with a great fall recipe. He demonstrated how simple it is to make Black Bean Soup in the Instant Pot. Click here for the recipe.

Fall fun on the farm!

There’s a place out in Lorain county that has everything you need for a perfect fall experience. Apple picking, hay rides, corn pit, pumpkins and more! Hillcrest Orchards is located in Amherst. Click here to watch the story. www.hillcrestfunfarm.com

Cheese & Wine Fest

Mark your calendar for Thursday, October 18th! That’s the date of the Cheese & Wine Fest on the East Bank of the Flats. Cheese sampling, wine sampling, souvenir glass and more! For tickets visit www.tastecle.com

Customized Fall Décor

In the market for fall décor? Head to Naturally Country in Norwalk. The shop offers all sorts of home décor and specializes in custom silk floral arrangements and wreaths. Click here to watch the story. www.naturallycountry.com

Medina Restaurant Week

As if you needed another reason to visit Medina – we’re in the middle of restaurant week! The promotion runs through October 20th at 17 participating Medina Restaurants, including Twiisted Burgers and Sushi www.MainStreetMedina.com/DineMedina

Fall in love with nature

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the fall season, why not get out and explore nature? The Geauga Park District is the perfect place to start. There are 70 acres of trails waiting to be explored! Click here to watch the story. www.geaugaparkdistrict.org

The boss of cheesesteaks

They’ve been dubbed the best cheesesteaks west of Philly. Natalie stopped by the Glenville location of Capo Steaks to see what the buzz is all about. www.facebook.com/CapoSteaks

Mortgages for Men

The dream of owning your own home can become a reality and it’s all thanks to a free workshop happening next Saturday, October 20th. It starts at 9a.m. at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University. www.dollar.bank