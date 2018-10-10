Police investigating assault, fight during gender reveal party at Applebee’s in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Police in Boardman were called to an Applebee’s restaurant on Monday night for a fight that had broken out during a gender reveal party.

According to an incident report from police, officers were dispatched to the South Avenue restaurant at 8:59 p.m. for a report of a fight between staff and a large group of customers.

A manager told the officers a reserved party of 20 people came to the restaurant at around 7 p.m.

The manager told police guests planned to reveal the gender of the new baby with confetti poppers inside the restaurant.

The manager said she asked them to move outside so other guests would not be disturbed.

The party went outside, popped the confetti poppers outside the front door, leaving blue confetti all over the sidewalk and on people’s cars. The manager said she asked them to clean up.

She said that’s when some of the party members became agitated and started yelling at her and the hostess. She claims some of the party members began screaming, “I’m going to beat your a**” and telling the hostess they were going to “f*** you up.”

According to the report, two members of the party threw menus across the room at the hostess, who was struck several times. She said she was not injured.

The manager called police just before members of the party began to leave the scene. After they left, the manager noticed a bill for $31.81 that had not been paid.

Police continue their investigation.