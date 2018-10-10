Mother of Tamir Rice reacts to Timothy Loehmann hired as police officer

CLEVELAND– The mother of Tamir Rice is speaking out after the former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed her son was hired in another Ohio city.

The village of Bellaire, in Belmont County, hired Timothy Loehmann as one of two new part-time officers.

Samaria Rice said Loehmann doesn’t belong on any police force. She will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Nov. 22, 2014, officers were called to the Cudell Recreation Centerfor a report of a male with a gun. Officers Loehmann and Frank Garmback drove up to the gazebo near Tamir and ordered the boy to drop the weapon.

Tamir was shot within 2 seconds of the officers’ arrival and died the next day.

The officers did not face any criminal charges, but Loehmann, who fired the shots, was terminated from the Cleveland Division of Police. Garmback was suspended for 10 days.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer said Loehmann was unjustly fired and they’re in arbitration to get his job back.

In 2016, the city of Cleveland and the Rice family reached a $6 million settlement in the wrongful death case.

Continuing coverage of this story here