Melania Trump: Women accusing men should 'show the evidence'

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of sexual abuse “need to be heard” and supported, but so do men.

She says when there are accusations there needs to be “really hard evidence” and accusers should “show the evidence.”

Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Kenya trip by ABC, which aired portions Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” Asked whether she supports the MeToo movement. Mrs. Trump said, “I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And, you know, also men, not just women.”

She added that women who come forward as victims should be prepared to back up their claims.

“I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, ‘I was sexually assaulted,’ or, ‘You did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far, and the way they portray some stories it’s, it’s not correct, it’s not right,” said Trump.

President Donald Trump, accused of sexual assault by numerous women over the years, has said it’s “a scary time” for men facing allegations from years ago, as with Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied those, as has Trump.

Melania Trump told CNN in October 2016: “Every assault should be taken care of in a court of law. And to accuse, no matter who it is, a man or a woman, without evidence is damaging and unfair.”

“This was all organized from the opposition. And with the details … did they ever check the background of these women? They don’t have any facts,” she had said regarding the at least 13 women accused Donald Trump of misbehavior during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The President has also voiced suspicion about the year-old #MeToo movement, complaining that allegations made decades later can ruin a man’s life. He has questioned why women wait so long to come forward if they are telling the truth. He also has expressed concern for men in this #MeToo moment.

During an impromptu briefing with press traveling with her in Egypt last week, Trump would not say if she believed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey-Ford.

“I will move on that and I think that all the victims they need — we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence,” she said.