Man sentenced for beating owner of Cleveland store with hammer

CLEVELAND-- The man who beat the owner of a Cleveland store with a hammer was sentenced on Wednesday.

Steven Garra, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The 60-year-old victim was stocking the refrigerator at the Salameh Market on Daisy Avenue on June 24. That's when Garra came up behind him and hit him on the head with a hammer, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said.

He ended up hitting the victim 21 times before taking money out of the cash register, prosecutors said. The victim had a concussion, needed 72 staples in his head and had a finger amputated.

"I know it wasn't right at all and I wasn't in my own right mind. I was high and it wasn't the real me," Garra said.

Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced Garra to six years in prison. Sentencing guidelines recommended three years because he does not have a criminal record.

Prosecutors said the victim's brother was murdered at the same store during a robbery eight years ago.