LeBron James: ‘My 14 and 11 year olds drink wine’

LOS ANGELES, California — Former Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James made headlines for something other than basketball when he spokes to reporters in Los Angeles Tuesday.

When asked about what pop culture he picks up from his younger Los Angeles Lakers teammates, he talked about his kids and allowing them to drink.

“Everything that they (his teammates) listen to these days, my 14-year-old and my 11-year-old, they watch too,” James said.

“I got very mature 14 and 11 year olds. My 14 and 11 year olds drink wine,” he said. “That’s how mature they are.”

“They’ll be driving next week, too,” James joked at the end of his remarks.

James went on to say that his kids can drink “whatever dad’s and mom’s having. Put it on me, though. Don’t put it on mom. Put it on dad, put it on dad.”