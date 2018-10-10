× Driver crosses median, takes out several parked cars

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating the circumstances that caused a driver to cross the median and take out several parked cars.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, a car was headed eastbound on Clifton Blvd. when it crossed over the median and hit four parked cars in the westbound lane. It happened near W. 114th St.

The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

