David’s Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup - Instant Pot Recipe



2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion chopped

5 cloves garlic minced

4 tsp chili powder

1 ½ tsp ground cumin

1 ½ tsp dried oregano

2 ½ c. (1 lb.) dry black beans rinsed

2 bay leaves

4 c. vegetable broth

3 c. water

Salt and pepper

Cilantro lime sauce for garnish

¼ c. sour cream

2 tbs fresh cilantro chopped fine

Juice and zest of 1 lime

Pinch of salt

* in a small bowl, mix sour cream, cilantro, juice, and zest of lime

Set aside in refrigerator

Garnish

Avocado slices

Chopped scallions

Sauce for garnish

Set Instant Pot to normal sauté. Add the oil and sauté onions about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, chili powder, cumin, and oregano. Cook while stirring about 1 minute. Mixture should be very fragrant. Add the beans, bay leaves, vegetable broth, and water.

Lock the Instant Pot lid in place and set to pressure cook on high for 1 hour. When the cooking cycle is complete, follow instructions for quick pressure release. Carefully take off lid. Discard bay leaves and set aside 1 cup of beans. Blend remaining beans and soup until smooth and creamy. Add cup of beans, 1 tsp of salt, and ½ tsp black pepper back into the soup. Taste to adjust salt and pepper. Serve with cilantro lime sauce topped with scallions and thin slices of avocado.

Enjoy!