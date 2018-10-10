Crews responding to accident after vehicle went into Black River in Elyria

Posted 2:10 pm, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 02:47PM, October 10, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline

ELYRIA, Ohio — Crews are responding to an accident in Elyria that may have involved two vehicles.

Fire officials earlier told FOX 8 two vehicles went into the Black River on Wednesday. But, it now appears one vehicle went into the river.

The fire chief says it’s an 80-90 foot drop over the cliff.   No one was found in the vehicle, but rescue teams are searching the river.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.

**The photos in this story are from FOX 8 viewer Michael Dota**

Related stories