Crews responding to accident after vehicle went into Black River in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Crews are responding to an accident in Elyria that may have involved two vehicles.

Fire officials earlier told FOX 8 two vehicles went into the Black River on Wednesday. But, it now appears one vehicle went into the river.

The fire chief says it’s an 80-90 foot drop over the cliff. No one was found in the vehicle, but rescue teams are searching the river.

**The photos in this story are from FOX 8 viewer Michael Dota**