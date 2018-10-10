Colder front accompanied by chance of scattered showers Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Up to Wednesday, all except one day has seen some remarkably warm air. All of that changes beginning Thursday.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Scattered showers may accompany the front, but the bigger deal will be falling temperatures during Thursday.

Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the mid and upper 50’s.

We may experience some patchy frost or even a first freeze of the season for some neighborhoods within the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

