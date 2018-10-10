Cleveland Police Foundation provides senior with bicycle after his was stolen

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Foundation has provided a senior with a replacement bicycle after his was stolen.

According to the Cleveland Police Foundation’s Facebook page, Detective Kluth from the 1st District of Cleveland Police reached out to the foundation to see if they could help.

Thomas, the senior, reportedly used his bicycle as his “sole mode of transportation.” He rides nearly 100 miles each week.

CPF said they were able to deliver Thomas a new bike within a day.

Thomas was reportedly “extremely appreciative and surprised that police in Cleveland were so caring!”