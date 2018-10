× Cleveland police ask for help locating missing endangered teen

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police issued an alert for a missing 17-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Jasaya Rivers was last seen on Tuesday when she was dropped off at her father’s house.

She was wearing a black work uniform and gray leggings. She is in need of medication, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5118 or 216-621-1234.