Category 3 Michael loses power, but still dangerous as it approaches Alabama, Georgia

PANAMA CITY, Florida — The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Michael has lost some power, but it remains a dangerous Category 3 storm as it approaches an area where Florida, Alabama and Georgia meet.

Maximum sustained winds of 125 mph continued to batter the Florida Panhandle, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 40 miles from the center.

It made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane earlier Wednesday afternoon.

According to a 5 p.m. advisory, the storm was located 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Bainbridge, Georgia, and 70 miles (115 kilometers) southwest of Albany, Georgia. It was moving north-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters say storm surge waters are beginning to recede, but some normally dry areas near the coast will continue to be flooded.

Hurricane Michael went from a 90 mph storm to a 155 mph monster in just 33 hours. Warm water, moist air and ideal wind patterns turbocharged Hurricane Michael before it slammed Florida’s Panhandle Wednesday.

Recent studies show that Atlantic storms have been strengthening faster over the past 30 years.

