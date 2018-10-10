Baby dies after Parma police chase and crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-- The baby that was injured during a police chase and crash in Parma succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Parma police identified the victim as 5-month-old Myah Jones.

The chase began Monday morning after a manager at the Parma Giant Eagle reported a man stole steak and seafood then fled. It lasted about 2 minutes and reached speeds of 60 miles per hour until the Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a garbage truck at Pearl and Ridge roads

The driver, 31-year-old Robert Jones, of Cleveland, was killed. Officers were able to pulled his mother and daughter from the burning car.

The woman was treated and released. Police said criminal charges are still pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

