Weather: Possible record high heat

Ready for more heat? Temperatures expected to top in the mid 80’s again this afternoon. I think it’ll be another record breaking day! Stay tuned. Expect plenty of sunshine and a very warm and humid day.

That fall-feel will not elude us forever! Our transition day will be Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps in bringing rain and thunderstorms through Thursday morning. Following the front, fall. Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the mid and upper 50’s.

Wow, it felt more like early August than October Monday! New record high temperatures were set… We reached 89 degrees in Cleveland Monday afternoon, which officially breaks the previous record for today which was 88. That was set back in 1939 and 2007. This is 1-degree below the all-time record high temperature of 90 in Cleveland for the month of October, which was set in 1946!

Mansfield also set a new record of 89° breaking the old one of 87° set in 1939. Akron/Canton and Youngstown were just shy of tying their records and topped out at 86° this afternoon.

All eyes in the Gulf Hurricane Michael is churning into the Gulf and is forecast to make landfall as a MAJOR hurricane on the Panhandle of Florida Wednesday afternoon. HURRICANE WARNINGS in place along the Panhandle. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.