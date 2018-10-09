Weather changes: Fall-feel about to make a big comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was another record-breaker on Tuesday for many locales across Northeast Ohio.

That fall-feel is about to make a big comeback. Our transition time frame will be Wednesday night as a strong cold front drives in the rain and thunderstorms through Thursday morning. Following the front, the fall-like feel will prevail. Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast. Get weather updates, here.

All eyes are on Hurricane Michael which is churning in the Gulf and is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane on the Panhandle of Florida midday Wednesday. HURRICANE WARNINGS in place along the Panhandle. **Check out the Hurricane Tracker, here**