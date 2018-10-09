× Portage County man charged with murder after allegedly throwing 1-year-old against wall

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Portage County man is behind bars after the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Nicholas J. Catazaro, 26, of Windham, is charged with one count of murder.

Emergency personnel were called to a place on Bayberry Lane in Nelson Township at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 for a child not breathing.

The boy was taken to UH Portage Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said he suffered a fractured skull.

According to court documents, Catazaro threw the baby against a wall.

He was booked into the Portage County Jail and will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.