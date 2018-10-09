Police officer in Ohio uses Narcan to save dog named Trooper

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — An officer from the Austintown Police Department helped save a dog’s life during an emergency.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police were called to the Austintown Veterinary Clinic on Friday.

The post says Sergeant John responded to the business and discovered staff members were working to save a Doberman Pinscher.

Police say employees were preparing the pup named Trooper for surgery when he had a severe reaction to the medication. The dog started to suffer an opioid emergency.

The officer provided Narcan which reversed the effects of the medication.

Police say the Narcan started working within seconds.

Trooper is now home and recovering with his family.