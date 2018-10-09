Police, family seek answers in death of man gunned down at memorial event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County and a grieving family are turning to the FOX 8 I-Team for help in solving the murder of a young father, who was gunned down while attending a memorial for a friend.

Devon Youngblood, a father of a three-year-old boy, was shot and killed September 14, 2017, as he attended a memorial event for a man who died in the same location four years earlier.

“He died praying for his friend,” said Richard McIntosh of Crime Stoppers. “This was a drive-by shooting. There were many people there. Someone saw something.”

Police say Youngblood was shot multiple times. It happened on East 85th and Superior on the city’s east side.

Cleveland homicide detectives have been investigating the case but so far no arrests have been made.

“I know detectives are working hard on this case and all the murders,” said Youngblood’s mother, Veronica. “I appreciate their help. We need people who witnessed this to come forward with the information they have. I am the voice for my son. I want justice.”

She said her son worked for several years with his stepfather painting homes and he loved being a dad.

“He also had a soft spot for the homeless; he would always help them out,” Veronica Youngblood said. “At his funeral I had people come up to me telling me that my son helped save their lives. One young lady said Devon gave her money to buy diapers and food for her child.”

She said after her son died, he continued to help people. He was an organ donor.

“We now need help; we need information on who did this,” Veronica Youngblood said. “We need justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. A reward of up to $2,500 will be given for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the murder.