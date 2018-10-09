Over 120 missing children found safe during human trafficking sting in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- Over 120 missing children were found safe during a one-day human trafficking sting in Michigan.

Operation MISafeKid was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Michigan State Police and several other agencies on Sept. 26 in Wayne County. It was a missing juvenile sweep to identify and recover missing children from the area with emphasis on locating victims of sex trafficking.

Authorities began investigating all missing child cases prior to the operation. They then began investigating the children's whereabouts by visiting last known addresses, friend's homes and schools in hopes of finding them in a safe place.

Out of 301 files of missing children, 123 were identified and recovered safely during the operation.

All of the children were interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during the period of time they were deemed missing.

Three cases were identified as being possible sex trafficking cases. One homeless teen was turned over to Child Protective Services.

