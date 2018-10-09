Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Florida for Hurricane Michael

DAYTON, Ohio– Sixteen members from Ohio Task Force 1 left to assist with Hurricane Michael Tuesday morning.

The FEMA search and rescue team will report to Eglin Air Force Base in Valparaiso, Florida in Okaloosa County, where they’ll work 24-hour shifts if necessary.

Ohio Task Force 1 consists of people from across the state of Ohio, including two Northeast Ohio firefighters. They were recently deployed to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence.

The team helped evacuate people from their homes near the flooded Neuse River in Lenoir County.

