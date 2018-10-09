Mentor community mourns sudden loss of volleyball coach

MENTOR, Ohio — Members of the Mentor High School varsity volleyball team were notified Monday of the passing of coach Stephen Scherlacher.
In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Bill Porter wrote, “I am sorry to share some very sad news with you this evening. We have been informed that Varsity Coach Stephen Scherlacher passed away unexpectedly.”
Porter said Scherlacher was in his third season as head volleyball coach at Mentor High School.
“Along with our teams, Coach Scherlacher touched the lives of hundreds of students in our community over the years through his Eastside Cleveland Junior Volleyball program,” Porter wrote in his letter.
Scherlacher previously coached at Kenston High School.
Porter said the district provided counselors at the Lake County Trauma Response Team at Paradigm on Monday night.
He said counseling would continue at the high school today and as long as needed.
“Please join me in keeping Coach Scherlacher’s family, friends and loved-ones in your thoughts and prayers during this terribly difficult time,” Porter wrote.
According to the district website, the Mentor High School volleyball team was scheduled to play Strongsville High School at 6 p.m. tonight in Mentor. The school has not yet said if the game will go on as scheduled.
Several condolences for Scherlacher were posted on Twitter.