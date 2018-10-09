Mentor community mourns sudden loss of volleyball coach

MENTOR, Ohio — Members of the Mentor High School varsity volleyball team were notified Monday of the passing of coach Stephen Scherlacher.

We are heartbroken by the loss of Coach Scherlacher. Thank you for all of the support from near and far – it means so much to us. Coach Scherlacher loved Mentor Volleyball and he was an inspiration to all of us. ❤️ — Mentor Volleyball (@MentorVB) October 9, 2018

In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Bill Porter wrote, “I am sorry to share some very sad news with you this evening. We have been informed that Varsity Coach Stephen Scherlacher passed away unexpectedly.”

Porter said Scherlacher was in his third season as head volleyball coach at Mentor High School.

“Along with our teams, Coach Scherlacher touched the lives of hundreds of students in our community over the years through his Eastside Cleveland Junior Volleyball program,” Porter wrote in his letter.

Scherlacher previously coached at Kenston High School.

Our deepest sympathies to the friends and family mourning the loss today of former Kenston volleyball coach Steve Scherlacher — Kenston Athletics (@KHSBomberSports) October 9, 2018

Porter said the district provided counselors at the Lake County Trauma Response Team at Paradigm on Monday night.

He said counseling would continue at the high school today and as long as needed.

“Please join me in keeping Coach Scherlacher’s family, friends and loved-ones in your thoughts and prayers during this terribly difficult time,” Porter wrote.

According to the district website, the Mentor High School volleyball team was scheduled to play Strongsville High School at 6 p.m. tonight in Mentor. The school has not yet said if the game will go on as scheduled.

Several condolences for Scherlacher were posted on Twitter.

We are thinking of our friends, classmates and fellow coaches during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. #RIPCoach #OnceACard — Mentor Football (@MentorRedline) October 9, 2018

Thank you for all of the texts and calls at this difficult time Thank u to the Mentor Schools staff and Mentor community for your support! The Mentor Athletics family is very appreciative #onceacard https://t.co/qkAm1BTMxE — MentorAthletics (@MentorAthletics) October 9, 2018

Tough day today! We found out about the passing Stephen Scherlacher. Thank you for always being there for my girls. You definitely earned an place in our hearts and in our family. 💕 pic.twitter.com/6qTxlsJjNE — Lesli Vovko Peoples (@leslipeoples) October 9, 2018

The Mentor Volleyball community is in our hearts. Lake Catholic sends our thoughts and prayers go to Coach Stephen Scherlacher, his family, and to all he coached 🏐💚🐾❤#GoLake #GoCards@MentorAthletics @MentorVB — Lake Catholic HS Athletics (@LCCougarsAD) October 9, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of @ecjvb ‘s director and coach, Stephen Scherlacher. — Premier Academy (@PremierVballOH) October 9, 2018

@MentorVB @OVRegion @ecjvb Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Stephen Scherlacher. He grew #EastsideClevelandJuniors and also build a winning volleyball program for #MentorHighSchool. His love of volleyball and his desire to teach it to others will live on. — Daniels Family (@DanielsFamily00) October 9, 2018

Our condolences to Mentor schools as we learn of passing of volleyball coach Stephen Scherlacher. — Perry Volleyball (@PerryVolleyball) October 9, 2018