Man crashes car after being shot on I-77

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Interstate 77.

A car crashed into a guardrail in the northbound lanes in Coventry Township just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled the driver out of the car and found he had multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old Akron man was revived at the scene and taken to Akron City Hospital. He is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on I-77 near Wilbeth Road in Akron.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.