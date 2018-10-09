Magical night: Cavs players walk runway with cancer survivors during ‘Big Shots and Little Stars’

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have suited up for a special event at Quicken Loans Arena.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Cavs are hosting the Flashes of Hope fundraiser benefiting the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

More than 1,200 business and community leaders from across Northeast Ohio are expected to attend the event, which includes food, drinks and a Harry Potter theme this year.

However, the highlight of the evening is always the “heartwarming” and “inspirational” fashion show featuring the full roster of Cavaliers players.

The players are paired with pediatric cancer survivors and then stroll down the runway together.

Over the years, the annual event has raised more than $10 million for the charity, which funds cancer research.

According to a spokesperson, the Children’s Tumor Foundation is dedicated to research and advancing care for families affected by neurofibromatosis, which causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

