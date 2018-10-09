Fox Recipe Box: Crockpot Applesauce

CLEVELAND, Oh — Why buy a jar of applesauce when fresh apples are so plentiful this time of year and it’s so easy to make homemade? County chef Lee Ann Miller showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how simple it is to make this perfect Fall recipe.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Crockpot Applesauce

24-28 fresh apples, cored, peeled and cut in pieces

(Lee Ann prefers Gala or Yellow Delicious)

1 cup apple cider or water

4 teaspoons cinnamon

½-1 cup pure maple syrup (based on sweet preference)

Fruit Fresh

Peel, core and cut 24-28 apples (approximately tennis ball size)

Sprinkle apples with fruit fresh while filling the crockpot

Place half the apples in a 6 quart crockpot and pour ½ cup of apple cider over them

Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons cinnamon

Add remaining apples, sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons cinnamon and then slowly pour maple syrup over apples

Turn crockpot on low and simmer 6-8 hours

Allowing the apples to cook longer than 8 hours will make Apple Butter!

(Optional: after simmering 6-8 hours use submersion blender to make the applesauce smooth)

Mulled Apple Cider

1 Gallon fresh Apple Cider

2 teaspoon ground all spice

2 teaspoons whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

1 orange- sliced

Combine first 4 ingredients and simmer for 20 minutes on low heat

Add orange slices the last few minutes while simmering. Strain out cloves. Serve warm/hot.