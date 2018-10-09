Body wrapped in plastic found in Ohio plant nursery field

DAYTON, Ohio— Authorities say a body wrapped in plastic and other items has been found by an employee of a plant nursery in Ohio.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the employee of a nursery in Clay Township found the body several thousand feet off a road in a field on nursery property. The body was discovered Monday in the township roughly 20 miles northwest of Dayton.

The sheriff’s office says it wasn’t immediately known whether it was a man’s or a woman’s body, how the person died or how long the body had been in the field.

Authorities say the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab is trying to determine more information.