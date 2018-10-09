‘A Christmas Story’ House’s new Bumpus House now open to overnight guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The new addition to the "A Christmas Story" House is now open to overnight guests.

Renovations at the Bumpus House, the home of the Parker family's hillbilly neighbors in the 1983 classic Christmas movie, started in April. It's located at 3153 West 11th St. in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood.

The Bumpus House features two accommodations: the "Hound Dog Haven," which sleeps up to four guests, and the "Stolen Turkey" suite," which sleeps up to six. Rates start at $195 a night with admission to the "A Christmas Story" House and Museum included.

The home next to the “A Christmas Story” House was owned by Joyce Seagro, who passed away in October 2016. She lived there during the filming of “A Christmas Story” and “My Summer Story,” which showed her house as the home of the Bumpus family.

Overnight rentals of “A Christmas Story” House started in June 2017.

The house and museum are opened year-round for tours. It’s $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors and $8 for children.

