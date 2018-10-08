Willoughby police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby police say a family reported to them that their 13-year-old son is missing.

Police say Darius was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday walking away from Giant Eagle in Willoughby.

Darius is 5′ tall and weighs 110 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie with Spider-Man on the front, blue jeans, and black and grey tennis shoes.

If you see Darius, you’re asked to please contact Willoughby police at 440-953-4212; you can also contact your local police department.