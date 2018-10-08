United States Navy announces warship will be named U.S.S. Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The United States Navy is honoring Cleveland's rich history of military service and sacrifice.

The Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy announced Monday at the USS Cod Memorial at the North Coast Harbor that one of the newest warships will become the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named the U.S.S. Cleveland.

The new U.S.S. Cleveland will be a littoral combat ship which is designed for operations near the shore.

The ship pays tribute to the fighting spirit of Northeast Ohio.

This is the third Naval warship named after Cleveland; the last one was in service from 1967-2011.