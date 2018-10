Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Explore a lifetime collection like no other. Tiffin is home to a museum featuring more than 3,000 dolls from around the world. It's called The Enchanted Moment.

The Enchanted Moment Doll & Gift Shoppe, Museum & Gallery

174 Jefferson Street

Tiffin, Ohio 44883

419.443.0038

www.facebook.com/theenchantedmoment

www.angelfire.com/oh3/dollcollectors