Really hot in Cleveland: Breaking records on this October day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service says we reached 89 degrees in Cleveland Monday afternoon, which officially breaks the previous record for today which was 88. That was set back in 1939 and 2007.

The NWS says this is 1-degree below the all-time record high temperature of 90 in Cleveland for the month of October, which was set in 1946.

We just reached 89 here at Cleveland, which officially BREAKS the previous record for today, which was previously 88, set back in 1939 and 2007. This is 1 degree below the all time record high temperature of 90 in Cleveland for the month of October, which was set in 1946 #OHwx https://t.co/53rMFrsXTM — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 8, 2018

We will get a couple more days in the 80s; our transition day will be Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps in bringing rain and thunderstorms through Thursday morning. Following the front: fall. Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: