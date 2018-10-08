WATCH: Ohio governor candidates to meet in Cleveland for 3rd debate

CLEVELAND — With a month until Ohio’s high stakes governor’s election, the state’s major party governor candidates are ready to meet in Cleveland for their final debate.

The faceoff between Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, takes place Monday at Cleveland State University.

**You can watch the debate LIVE in the video, above, or CLICK HERE**

Cordray and DeWine are in a tight race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich next month. It’s one of the hardest fought and most expensive governor’s races in the country.

Former President Barack Obama has campaigned in Cleveland for Cordray, and Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, has visited Ohio to raise money for DeWine.

The candidates’ last two debates have been pointed exchanges heavy on policy differences and challenging each other’s records in office.

