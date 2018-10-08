Neighbor: Crash victim robbed while unconscious in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a two car crash that sent both drivers to the hospital.

A neighbor told Fox 8 she watched as the driver of one of the cars was robbed as he was unconscious in the vehicle.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday along Warner Rd. at Jeffries Ave.

When firefighters arrived, they found the driver of the red car unconscious. He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. His name and condition were not immediately available.

A neighbor told Fox 8 that she watched as several "kids" robbed that driver. She said they took several things from the vehicle.

The driver of the minivan ran from the scene, but was found by EMS just down the street from the crash. That person was also transported to a local hospital. A neighbor told Fox 8 that another person ran from the van and was picked up by another vehicle.

It took police more than an hour to respond to the crash. We reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police about the delayed response and are waiting to hear back.

Warner Rd. was closed from Jeffries Ave. to Vineyard Ave. but reopened around 4:30 a.m.