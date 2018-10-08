Must win for Indians in Game 3 of ALDS

Mike Clevinger #52 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians trail the Houston Astros in the best-of-five American League Division Series, 2-0.
The Tribe has struggled offensively with just six hits during the series, including Francisco Lindor’s solo home run. So the Indians moved Yandy Diaz to the designated hitter spot and have Brandon Guyer in place of Melky Cabrera in right field.
Mike Clevinger is making his first career postseason start.
