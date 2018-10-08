× MixTape Tour: New Kids on the Block, other 80s icons headed to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Kids on the Block and other 80s icons are heading to Cleveland as part of a new tour.

The 80s MixTape Tour, which stops at Quicken Loans Arena May 4, will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

Tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

The 53-city tour across North America kicks off next summer. To celebrate the tour, New Kids on the Block recently surprised fans with a throwback track, ’80s Baby.’

NKOTB was here in Cleveland in June 2018 for The Total Package tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

For a complete list of tour dates, click here.