Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Arianna Hardy, 16, hasn't been seen since Sept. 17.

She was kicked out of school in Akron and never went home.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2530.

