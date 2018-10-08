Man killed in Parma crash was shoplifting suspect fleeing police; baby also injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- The man killed after hitting a garbage truck in Parma early Monday was a shoplifting suspect fleeing police, according to authorities.

There were two passengers in the car, including a baby who was injured. The baby's condition is not known.

According to Parma police, officers became involved in a short chase in an attempt to stop a shoplifting suspect at just after 5 a.m.

The man fled north on Ridge Road from West Ridgewood Drive, where he initially cut through some side streets before returning to Ridge Road and continuing north.

At the intersection of Pearl Road, the man attempted to turn northeast on to Pearl Road, where he was unable to safely make the turn. His car hit a garbage truck that was stopped at the intersection.The car burst into flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said a female passenger was able to make it out of the car. Her condition is not know. Police officers were able to get the child out of the vehicle. One of the officers was burned in the process.

Officials are expected to release more at a press conference set for 2 p.m. Monday.

More here.