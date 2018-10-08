Lyft offering discounted rides to and from games 3, 4 of ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders needing to get to and from games 3 and 4 of the ALDS today and tomorrow can get a discount if they take a Lyft.

According to a press release from Lyft, fans can get 25 percent off their rides to Progressive Field.

All they need is to use the promo code RALLYTOGETHER18. The promotion is Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 only.

According to the release, Lyft has a dedicated pick-up and drop-off area on Erie Court across from Progressive Field.

Today’s game starts at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s game has a 4:35 p.m. start time.

