Driver killed, baby injured when car hits garbage truck during police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- One person and a baby were injured in a crash during a police chase early Monday.

The crash happened at Ridge and Pearl roads in Parma at around 5:15 a.m.

The car was being chased by police when it hit a garbage truck.

The driver of the car, a man, was killed. A passenger and a baby were also in the car at the time. The baby was injured, officials at the scene say. The baby's condition is not known. It's also not known if the other passenger was hurt.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video