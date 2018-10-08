I-Team: Video shows assault that led to firing of Cuyahoga County Jail guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video of an assault that got a Cuyahoga County Jail guard fired and convicted of a crime.

This video has just been released to the I-Team since the case is now closed. The release comes as the Cuyahoga County Jail is facing multiple investigations into deaths of inmates, and chronic overcrowding is causing other safety and health concerns.

The video shows corrections officer Martice Campbell assault an inmate.

First, you see the two men have words. Then, Campbell follows the inmate to a table, stands before him and hits him with a short flurry of punches. The inmate then falls to the ground. Campbell stands over him. Other officers then handcuff the inmate who had just been punched.

The county found it to be a case of excessive force as the inmate “posed no threat."

Campbell lost his job. And in court, he had been charged with assault, but he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. A judge gave him probation.

Six inmates have died at the jail in recent months.

Union leaders have filed complaints growing out of severe overcrowding including saying 195 inmates have been sleeping on the floor.

The FBI is also conducting an investigation inside the jail though it won’t say why.

Meantime, the county announced last week it is bringing in an outside consultant to review all jail operations.

As for Campbell, he is trying to get his job back by appealing through arbitration.

Continuing coverage.