CLEVELAND, Oh -- He is celebrating 20 years since the release of his popular CD 'Good Booty & BBQ'. Cleveland blues legend Colin Dussault brought his Blues Project to the Fox 8 studio to give viewers a sampling of the music that is a part of an upcoming special show. Colin has remastered the original album and is releasing it along with a newly converted VHS to DVD documentary of the original 1998 release concert. Click here for more information.

