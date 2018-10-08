End of Chief Wahoo as Indians season comes to a close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was a heartbreaking afternoon for Cleveland Indians fans, who had hoped the team could rally back and beat the Astros.

Instead the Tribe was swept by Houston in Game 3 of the ALDS at home.

“It’s just tough; it’s a tough one,” said Aaron Likavec. ”We didn’t play well today -- a lot of errors.”

Fans said the team seemed to struggle and melt down during the game and not just from the blazing sun and scorching temperatures. The temperature in Cleveland was 89 degrees at one point Monday afternoon.

“It’s the saddest game I’ve ever seen,” said one woman.

Not only did the season end on a sour note, but it was also the final game for the Chief Wahoo logo on uniforms and down at Progressive Field.

Major League Baseball announced earlier this year the logo won't appear on Cleveland uniforms starting in the 2019 season.

Chief Wahoo has been the team's logo since the 1940s, but has also drawn sharp criticism from Native Americans and others who say it’s racist.

At the ballpark Monday, fans seemed to have mixed emotions.

One man told FOX 8 he understands why some people might be offended, but he grew up with the logo and it represents something entirely different to him.

“Block C is fine, but I’ll miss the Chief,” said Aaron Likavec.

John Zinnicker said, “We love the Chief. It’s been a great run; listen, next year we’re doing it with or without the Chief. Love the Chief; he’s part of our history and we’re gonna move.”

Several fans said they’re ready to move forward and already looking ahead to next year, because in Cleveland there’s always next year.

“You know we love our city and we’re still die-hard fans,” said Gary Galbreath. “Go Tribe!”

