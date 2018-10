CLEVELAND β€” The Cleveland Indians have some work to do or their season is over.

They’re down 2-0 in the AL Division Series against Houston.

Ready for the challenge, with enough smiles to go around. 😁 Tomorrow, we #RallyTogether at OUR HOUSE. #RockYourRed πŸ”΄ pic.twitter.com/MGlrxdYl3W — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 8, 2018

The Astros outplayed them in every facet during Games 1 and 2 in Houston.

Cleveland knows the deficit can be overcome as the New York Yankees rallied to shock the Indians last October.

Mike Clevinger will make his first postseason start on Monday for Cleveland against Houston’s Dallas Keuchel.