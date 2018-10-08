× Akron man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing son during argument

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his son to death.

According to Akron police, it happened at just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Silvercrest Avenue for a shooting. Whey they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old male in the driveway with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim’s father, Leon Portis Sr., 75, of Silvercrest Avenue, was on scene. He said he was involved in an altercation with his son before he shot him.

Portis Sr. was charged with murder.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene.