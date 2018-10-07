Warm front Monday morning with slight chance of isolated showers

Posted 11:01 pm, October 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21PM, October 7, 2018

CLEVELAND -- The stationary front lifts north as a warm front Monday  morning soaring temperatures back into the low and mid 80s as we enter the work week.

There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storms Monday afternoon between 3-7 PM and mainly in our western counties.  We could come close to tying the record high of 86 set in 1949 on Tuesday!

 

Missing fall?  Don’t worry; it’ll make an appearance soon! Our transition time will be Wednesday night as a strong cold front sweeps in, bringing rain and thunderstorms through Thursday morning.  Following the front: fall.  Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

 

