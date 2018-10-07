Soaring temperatures with a slight chance of isolated showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The dense fog was stubborn to lift in our northern communities Sunday creating more of a temperature contrast from north to south. The lake shore did not make it out of the upper 60’s all day, whereas, our southern communities basked in sunshine all afternoon sending temps in the low to mid 80’s. There are a few isolated showers that have popped along the frontal boundary, those will fizzle out by sundown. Your evening is dry, but once again rather humid.

The stationary front lifts north as a warm front tomorrow morning soaring temperatures back into the low and mid 80’s as we enter the work week. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storms Monday afternoon between 3-7 PM and mainly in our western counties. We could come close to tying the record high of 86 set in 1949 on Tuesday!

Missing fall? Don’t worry; it’ll make an appearance soon! Our transition time will be Wednesday night as a strong cold front sweeps in bringing rain and thunderstorms through Thursday morning. Following the front, fall. Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the mid and upper 50’s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: