Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The accident happened Saturday at around 2:25 p.m. on Whipple Avenue at the intersection of 12th Street.

The highway patrol said a 55-year-old Canton woman was operating a silver 2006 Dodge Town and Country minivan. She was traveling southbound on Whipple and making a left turn onto 12th Street eastbound.

A 40-year-old Canton woman was heading northbound on Whipple in a 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

While turning left onto 12th Street, the highway patrol said the driver of the minivan struck the Elantra. The crash happened in the intersection.

The passenger in the Elantra, identified as Zachery S. Phillips, 25, of Canton, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, the highway patrol said.

The driver of the minivan was injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Elantra sustained minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital.