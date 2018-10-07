× Michigan now requiring able-bodied people to work in order to keep food stamp benefits

LANSING, Mich. — As of October 1, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has reinstated federal work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to receive food assistance.

MDHHS said that once recipients reach the date of their next annual case eligibility determination, able-bodied adults ages 18-49 will have three months to meet federal work requirements, or qualify for an exemption, or they will lose assistance.

Able-bodied recipients reportedly must complete at least 20 hours per week of work, volunteering or job training to continue receiving benefits.

20 counties throughout Michigan are even partnering with outside agencies to help recipients find work, MDHHS reports.

Individuals who are pregnant, care for a child under 6-years-old or someone who is incapacitated or individuals who are physically or mentally unable to work reportedly may qualify for federal exemptions.