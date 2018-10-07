Man attempts to steal leaf blower from Cleveland Fire Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A man tried to steal a leaf blower from Cleveland Fire Station No. 22 Sunday morning.

According to Cleveland fire, shortly after 9 a.m. a firefighter had taken the fire engine to get fuel when another firefighter saw a man come into the station.

That firefighter reportedly saw the man try to steal the station's leaf blower.

Cleveland fire said the firefighter held the man there until authorities arrived. They believe the man was arrested.

FOX 8 has reached out to police who have not yet provided comment.